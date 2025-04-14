Cam Ward leads talented group of players who went from hidden gems to top NFL draft prospects

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Cam Ward might be the first player off this year's NFL draft board.
Five years ago, he was pretty much off everybody's radar outside of West Columbia, Texas.
Back then, Ward worked behind center in his high school's run-heavy Wing-T offense. His roughly 12 throws per game didn't give him much chance to match the gaudy numbers of top recruits, and not many college coaches were making the one-hour drive from Houston to his hometown of roughly 4,000 people.
So, Ward took the only scholarship he was offered, from an FCS school in San Antonio.
Now the best player in Incarnate Word history could be the No. 1 overall draft pick on April 24.
"I prayed for this moment, since I was 6 years old,'' Ward said during the league's annual scouting combine. ''I think I could have gone to the NBA. I always told myself when I was a little kid, I wanted to go pro with something. So whether it was baseball, football or basketball. I always had that big dream, and I never let somebody stop me on it.''
Ward's determination helped him win the starting job as a college freshman, which propelled him to a record-breaking career that took him to Washington State and then Miami, the cusp of the College Football Playoff and now NFL franchise quarterback.
It's the underdog story every American athlete envisions, the one fans embrace.