Cam Ward goes to the Titans at No. 1 in the NFL draft. Travis Hunter picked 2nd by the Jaguars

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cam Ward has gone from zero-star recruit to No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Travis Hunter is taking his versatility to Jacksonville following a blockbuster deal.
After the Tennessee Titans selected Ward first overall, the Jaguars moved up from No. 5 to select the Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick. Hunter, a playmaking wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, wants to become the first full-time, two-way player in the NFL since Chuck Bednarik did it with the Philadelphia Eagles more than 60 years ago.
The Jaguars gave the Cleveland Browns a ton to give Hunter that opportunity. The Browns got Jacksonville's first-round pick (No. 5), picks Nos. 36 and 126, and a first-rounder in 2026. The Jaguars also received fourth- and sixth-round picks in this draft.
''I'm super excited to go home,'' said Hunter, whose hometown is Boynton Beach, Florida.
The New York Giants chose Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, bolstering an already strong pass rush. Carter led the country with 23 1/2 tackles for loss and had 12 sacks last season.
The New England Patriots took LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth pick, giving quarterback Drake Maye more protection.
Campbell broke down in tears on stage, saying: ''I'm gonna fight and die to protect him.''
Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham went fifth to Cleveland. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was picked at No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders.