Cam Schlittler brings heat and hope to Yankees in winning MLB debut

NEW YORK — One game into his major league career, Cam Schlittler is the hardest-throwing member of the New York Yankees' rotation.
Schlittler used his 100 mph fastball to shut down Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners during an eye-opening debut Wednesday night, pitching the Yankees to a 9-6 victory before a throng of friends and family members in the crowd.
''Obviously, it's been my goal my whole life,'' Schlittler said. ''I don't think I've really processed it yet.''
One of the team's top-rated prospects, the 6-foot-6 Schlittler struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He threw New York's seven fastest pitches this season and his average fastball velocity of 97.9 mph was the highest for a Yankees pitcher this year.
But it was his poise and improved secondary pitches that really impressed manager Aaron Boone.
''You see his stuff really plays," Boone said. ''I see a lot of potential.''
Boone called it ''a great first step'' and said Schlittler will get another big league start, likely after the All-Star break.
''He was sick,'' said Yankees teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered twice and drove in four runs.