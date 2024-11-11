Suffice to say, Vikings safety Cam Bynum spends a good amount of time preparing to celebrate.
RandBall: Cam Bynum’s ‘Raygun’ and Jaguars mascot were memorable Sunday
Sunday’s 12-7 Vikings win was a turn-the-page slog in most cases. But two celebrations after key fourth quarter turnovers for the Vikings were memorable.
After unveiling his Parent Trap handshake following a turnover during the Vikings’ win over the Jets in London, Bynum promised fans that he had something big in store for his next celebration.
Bynum had a late interception against the Colts nullified by a penalty, delaying its debut. But when he picked off Jaguars QB Mac Jones to seal the Vikings’ win Sunday, the world got to see it.
Bynum imitated the often-mocked 2024 Summer Games routine from Australian breakdancer Raygun, pretty much nailing it.
It was suggested to Bynum that he is motivated to become a better player so that he can bust out even more elaborate celebrations, and he didn’t exactly shoot it down.
The celebration went viral, though it should be noted that not everyone enjoyed it. Star Tribune columnist and chief curmudgeon Patrick Reusse, who joined me on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, not only detests the idea of breakdancing in the Olympics but does not like such elaborate celebrations.
Fortunately for Bynum, he was able to avoid the wrath of the the Jaguars mascot — who, I’m not making this up, is apparently named Jaxson de Ville — during his celebration.
Ol’ Jaxson de Ville tried to get right in the middle of things and break up the celebration after Harrison Phillips recovered a fumble earlier in the fourth quarter.
The NFL has come a long way with allowing celebrations since it was dubbed the No Fun League.
I agree with Reusse that it gets to be a little much sometimes, but in a game where everything was seemingly an 8-yard gain, a field goal or a turnover, the celebrations were at least memorable.
Sunday’s 12-7 Vikings win was a turn-the-page slog in most cases. But two celebrations after key fourth quarter turnovers for the Vikings were memorable.