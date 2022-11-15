Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nate Calmese scored 16 points, Jakevion Buckley also had 16, and Lamar beat Huston-Tillotson 98-69 on Monday night.

Calmese also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Buckley made 6 of 8 shots and added six assists. Chris Pryor was 6 of 13 shooting and finished with 16 points.

Terry Ellis Jr. led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Jimmie Kelly added 22 points, four assists and three steals. Charles Hallmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Lamar's next game is Friday against Lindenwood. Huston-Tillotson visits Tarleton State on Wednesday.

