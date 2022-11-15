BEAUMONT, Texas — Nate Calmese scored 16 points, Jakevion Buckley also had 16, and Lamar beat Huston-Tillotson 98-69 on Monday night.
Calmese also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Buckley made 6 of 8 shots and added six assists. Chris Pryor was 6 of 13 shooting and finished with 16 points.
Terry Ellis Jr. led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Jimmie Kelly added 22 points, four assists and three steals. Charles Hallmon had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Lamar's next game is Friday against Lindenwood. Huston-Tillotson visits Tarleton State on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Giannis, Bucks 121-106
De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
Sports
Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56
Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville North swimmer makes a wake
Izzy Satterlee set records in the section meet, winning two individual events and swimming legs on two first-place relays.
Sports
Brown scores 20 as Tennessee State beats Alabama A&M 87-76
Christian Brown had 20 points in Tennessee State's 87-76 victory against Alabama A&M on Monday night.
Sports
Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0
Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night.