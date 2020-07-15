Dozens of people on Tuesday night asked Minneapolis’ elected officials to cut more money from the city’s Police Department, as they re­adjust this year’s budget for the first major time since George Floyd was killed.

The majority of speakers who called in to the City Council’s budget committee hearing asked the city to cut $45 million from the Police Department’s $193 million budget.

“I don’t know why we would continue to fund the Police Department the way we have, as they continue to murder our Black and brown sisters,” said Hunta Williams, a member of the city’s Transgender Equity Council. Williams added later: “We’re watching. We have our eyes on you.”

One of the only people who didn’t advocate for cuts was the leader of a downtown business organization.

“Tonight, I would urge you not to make sudden and significant changes to the mayor’s recommended and revised MPD budget until and unless concrete alternatives … have been established,” said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

He added that emergency services should be available “24-7-365.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, shown at a June news conference. Frey has said that he hopes to save larger questions about the future of policing for the 2021 budget process

The public hearing Tuesday set the tone for what are likely to be a series of tense hearings as city leaders work first to revise this year’s budget and then to approve next year’s.

Minneapolis leaders hope by the end of July to cut $156 million from this year’s $1.6 billion budget as they grapple with revenue losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said he hopes to save larger questions about the future of policing for the 2021 budget process, which kicks off next month and will likely include a lengthier process for soliciting public comment.

Earlier this year, city officials approved the first phase of budget cuts, which the city estimates would save $58 million by freezing most hiring, putting a temporary hold on wage increases and making cuts from city contracts. That total includes $8.6 million in cuts from the Police Department, according to the mayor’s office.

Last week, Frey offered a proposal that would plug the remaining $98 million hole by relying on cash reserves, implementing furloughs for some employees up to six days and laying off up to 40 workers.

The mayor’s proposal also relies on a series of budgetary transfers. It includes, for example, a $6 million “rollback” for some housing programs, but also seeks to add $4 million from a housing board established in the 1980s. The mayor’s office said it is trying to keep intact programs that provide “immediate service to residents with greatest needs” and programs that allow the city to qualify for additional public or private funding.

This second phase of cuts, as proposed by the mayor, calls for a $50,000 reduction in the Police Department, specifically from its timekeeping and employee-management system, and the system that tracks transactions in pawn shops and secondhand stores.

Many of the people who spoke Tuesday night focused on that $50,000 figure as they asked for greater cuts and more investments instead in housing. Many of them asked City Council members to fulfill a pledge nine of them made in Powderhorn Park last month, when they promised to work toward ending the Police Department.

The calls to reduce the department’s budget by $45 million match recommendations made earlier this year by the Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block, which led efforts for the city to divest from its Police Department after Floyd’s killing.

The city’s next public hearing on the budget is July 22.