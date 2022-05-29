SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Alexander Callens scored in the 29th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.
Santiago Rodríguez picked up an assist on Callens' goal for NYCFC (8-3-2).
Johnson turned away all five shots he faced to notch a clean sheet.
NYCFC had a 14-12 advantage in shots.
Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United (5-6-3).
NYCFC moved into the top spot in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Philadelphia after the Union settled for a 1-1 tie with New England.
Kyle Lewis homered for the second straight game, Julio Rodríguez got three more hits and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-0 on Saturday night.
Gervonta Davis regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title Saturday night, stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round.
The New York Rangers got off to a strong start and didn't need a comeback to win another elimination game.
