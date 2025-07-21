Call it a comeback! Hutchinson, McCaffrey, Prescott, McCarthy aiming to bounce back from injuries

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Aidan Hutchinson put his left hand down in a three-point stance and on the snap, made an inside move on an offensive tackle to help collapse a pocket around the passer.
Hutchinson looked like he did on most plays in practice and games during his first two-plus seasons with the Detroit Lions.
The only obvious difference was a black sleeve that covered and supported much of his surgically repaired left leg.
Hutchinson appeared to practice without any limitiations on Sunday, when Detroit kicked off training camp with its first practice.
That was a good sign for him and a franchise that desperately needs him to regain the spectacular form he had before breaking his leg in two places nine months ago against the Dallas Cowboys.
Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022, was an early candidate for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season when he had 7 1/2 sacks in five games for one of the league's top teams.
His third season ended with a gruesome injury that landed him in a Texas hospital for a couple of days, forcing him into his longest hiatus without football.
Hutchinson's long wait to play again is expected to end Sept. 7 at Green Bay, where the two-time defending NFC North champions will start the season.