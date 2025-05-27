Calin Georgescu, frontrunner in Romania's canceled election, announces withdrawal from politics

BUCHAREST, Romania — Calin Georgescu, the controversial populist whose bid for Romania's presidency last year resulted in the annulment of an election in the European Union and NATO member country, announced he is stepping away from political life.
Georgescu upended Romania's political landscape last November when he ran as an independent and unexpectedly surged to frontrunner in the first round of the presidential election, going from an obscure candidate to beating the incumbent prime minister.
''I choose to be a passive observer of public and social life,'' the 63-year-old said in a video posted online late Monday. ''I choose to remain outside any political party structure … I am not affiliated with any political group in any way.''
Despite denying any wrongdoing, Georgescu was barred from the tense election rerun held in May, won by pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan, who was officially sworn in on Monday. Dan, a mathematician and former Bucharest mayor, beat the hard-right nationalist George Simion, who became Georgescu's nominal successor.
Georgescu said he made his decision to take a step back following the conclusion of the presidential race, which for him indicated ''the sovereignist movement has come to a close.''
''Even though this political chapter has ended, I am convinced that the values and ideals we fought for together remain steadfast,'' he said. ''My dear ones, I have always said that we would make history, not politics.''
The outcome of Georgescu's success in last year's chaotic election cycle sent shockwaves through Romania's political establishment. It also left many observers wondering how most local surveys had put him behind at least five other candidates.
Despite what appeared to be a sprawling social media campaign promoting him, Georgescu had declared zero campaign spending. A top Romanian court then made the unprecedented move to annul the election after allegations emerged of electoral violations and Russian interference.