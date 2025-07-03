Nation

California's largest blaze explodes in size as dry, hot weather raises wildfire risk statewide

A wildfire in a wilderness area of central California exploded in size as dry, hot weather Thursday raised the fire risk for large portions of the state ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 6:30PM

LOS ANGELES — A wildfire in a wilderness area of central California exploded in size as dry, hot weather Thursday raised the fire risk for large portions of the state ahead of the July Fourth holiday.

The Madre Fire became California's largest blaze so far this year, ripping through grasslands after breaking out Wednesday in southeastern San Luis Obispo County. It swiftly grew to more than 55 square miles (142 square kilometers). There was just 5% containment.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for tiny communities near State Route 166 as flames moved through hilly terrain toward the Carrizo Plain National Monument, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Santa Maria. The region about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles contains vast grasslands that draw visitors in the spring to see its wildflowers.

The fire was pushed by summer gusts that typically increase as the sun starts going down, said meteorologist Ryan Kittell with the National Weather Service.

''The winds are pretty light during the day, but they do pick up pretty substantially in the afternoon and evening hours,'' Kittell said. He said gusts could reach 40 mph (64 kph) later in the day Thursday, posing new challenges for firefighters working in 95-degree heat (35 Celsius).

Dozens of smaller wildfires were burning across the state.

Southern California's Wolf Fire reached 55% containment Thursday after charring more than 3.7 square miles (9.5 square kilometers) of dry brush since breaking out June 29 in Riverside County east of Los Angeles.

CHRISTOPHER WEBER

The Associated Press

