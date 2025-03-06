California's Gavin Newsom opposes trans athletes in women's sports, splitting with progressives

There is less public support for broader restrictions on transgender rights and issues like medical care for transgender people, particularly among Democrats. According to AP VoteCast, 55% of voters in the 2024 election said support for transgender rights in government and society has gone too far, while about 2 in 10 said it’s been about right and a similar share said it hasn’t gone far enough. Voters were also slightly more likely to oppose than favor laws that ban gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for minors who identify as transgender.