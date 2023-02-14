ST. CLOUD — A 43-year-old California woman was fatally struck by a semi Monday in the parking lot of a south St. Cloud business, according to St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering.

The woman was walking through the lot in the 4100 block of Roosevelt Road when she was hit by a slow-moving semi at about 6 p.m. The woman, a passenger in a different semi, was walking to use the facilities at the business, Ellering said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A 47-year-old man from Comfrey, Minnesota, was attempting to park his truck and was unaware he had struck anyone for several seconds, until he was notified by someone else in the lot, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials are withholding names of those involved until the victim's family is notified, Ellering said.