Wires

California will allow more competitors in state track and field championships amid controversy over trans athlete

California will allow more competitors in state track and field championships amid controversy over trans athlete.

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 7:32PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will allow more competitors in state track and field championships amid controversy over trans athlete.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces 2026 bid for Alabama governor

Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces 2026 bid for Alabama governor.

Wires

Missouri Supreme Court has opened the door to abortions being halted again by sending the case back for reconsideration

Wires

S&P 500 rallies 2% after President Trump delays a 50% tariff on goods coming from the European Union