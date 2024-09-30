Nation

California wildfire flareup prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

California residents near a wildfire that is largely contained were ordered to evacuate after the blaze in San Bernardino County flared up.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 30, 2024 at 6:23AM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — California residents near a wildfire that is largely contained were ordered to evacuate after the blaze in San Bernardino County flared up.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told residents of Seven Oaks to leave the community ahead of a surge in the Line Fire on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's department also issued warnings of possible evacuations for Angelus Oaks and the Boulder Bay area along Big Bear Lake.

As of Sunday, the Line Fire was spread over 62.6 square miles (162.13 square kilometers), with 83% of the fire contained and 1,176 personnel assigned to fight the blaze, according to a San Bernardino National Forest social media post.

A California man pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17 to starting a fire that authorities said became the Line Fire. Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, California, was charged with 11 arson-related crimes, according to court records.

Authorities said Halstenberg's vehicle was tied to areas where three fires were started on Sept. 5, including one that grew into the Line Fire that has threatened more than 65,000 homes and injured four firefighters.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Business

Stuck NASA astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that'll bring them home next year

The two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station since June welcomed their new ride home with Sunday's arrival of a SpaceX capsule.

Nation

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises to nearly 100

Nation

Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88