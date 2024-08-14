Wires

California technology company Cisco says it is cutting 7% of its workforce as it shifts its focus to AI, cybersecurity

California technology company Cisco says it is cutting 7% of its workforce as it shifts its focus to AI, cybersecurity.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 8:56PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — California technology company Cisco says it is cutting 7% of its workforce as it shifts its focus to AI, cybersecurity.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say.

Wires

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned, announcing her decision in an email

Wires

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88