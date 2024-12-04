California teacher dies after she was bitten by a bat inside a classroom

''We were shocked to learn that Leah's passing was related to contracting rabies, most likely from being bitten by a bat and we are cooperating with the Merced County Department of Public Health on their investigation,'' the statement said. ''We live and work in a community known to have bats and other wildlife around school grounds, and we will continue to help educate our community regarding the dangers associated with coming into direct contact with any wild animal, including bats.''