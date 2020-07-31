LOS ANGELES — California prosecutors refile child rape charges against leader of Mexican megachurch.
National
US, China consulate closures deal losses to both nations
In shutting each other's consulates, the United States and China have done more than strike symbolic blows in their escalating feud. They've also dimmed each other's ability to observe — and to spy on — critical regions of their countries.
National
Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears
Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Friday to testify before a special House panel investigating the coronavirus pandemic. His testimony comes at a time when early progress on combating the virus seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation's path forward.
Variety
China's manufacturing improves in July, exports strengthen
China's manufacturing activity edged up in July and export orders strengthened despite weak U.S. and European demand, a survey showed Friday, in fresh signs the world's second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
Mexican megachurch leader charged again with child rape
California on Wednesday charged the leader of a Mexican megachurch with child rape and human trafficking, months after a court dismissed the previous allegations because of prosecution errors.
National
The Latest: Bali welcoming visitors after 4-month lockdown
Indonesia's resort island of Bali has reopened to domestic tourists after an almost four-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.