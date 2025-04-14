California OKs $2.8B to close Medicaid funding gap after expanding immigrant coverage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday to close a $2.8 billion budget gap in the state's Medicaid services and ensure coverage through June for 15 million people, including immigrants, who receive health care via the program.
The legislation is part of the state's solution to solve the $6.2 billion hole in the state's Medicaid budget. It comes a year after California launched an ambitious coverage expansion to provide free health care to all low-income adults regardless of their immigration status. The expansion is costing far more than the state projected and could force the Democratic governor and Democratic lawmakers to reevaluate future coverage for millions of people.
California also is bracing for major budget hits should Republicans in Congress follow through with a plan to slash billions of dollars in Medicaid and potentially jeopardize coverage for millions of people. California provides free health care to more than a third of its 39 million people.
Here's what to know about California's Medicaid gap:
Did expanding coverage to adult immigrants cause the gap?
Partly. California first extended health care benefits to low-income children without legal status in 2015 and later added the benefits for young adults and people over the age of 50. The program was expanded again last year to cover adults ages 26 to 49.
The cost of the recent expansion to cover all low-income adults is $2.7 billion more than the state budgeted because California underestimated the number of people who would sign up for services. California officials said they only had a month of data last year when the state had to produce projections for the budget.
The state hasn't said how many people have enrolled through the expansion. Last year, the state projected that about 700,000 state residents who are living in the U.S. illegally would gain full health coverage to access preventive care and other treatment.