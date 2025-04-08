California man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's home with a gun pleads guilty to attempted murder

GREENBELT, Md. — A California man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trying to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C., nearly three years ago.
Nicholas John Roske was arrested near Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in June 2022. Roske was armed with a gun and a knife, was carrying zip ties and was dressed in black when he arrived in the neighborhood by taxi just after 1 a.m., authorities said.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman is scheduled to sentence Roske on Oct. 3. Prosecutors say federal sentencing guidelines call for a term of 30 years to life in prison
Roske, 29, of Simi Valley, California, pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a justice of the United States without reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
A trial for Roske had been scheduled to start on June 9.
After his arrest, Roske told a police detective that he was upset about a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court intended to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.
Killing one judge could change the decisions of the nine-member court ''for decades to come,'' Roske wrote over an encrypted messaging platform to another user in May 2022. Roske added, ''I am shooting for 3.''
The leaked opinion draft led to protests at several of the justices' homes. Roske's arrest spurred the House to approve a bill expanding around-the-clock security protection to the justices' families.