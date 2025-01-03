California man apologizes for connection to Wisconsin school shooting without detailing his actions

Paffendorf, appearing by video in a collared shirt and tie, said Friday that he was ready for a hearing on whether the restraining order should stay in effect but San Diego Superior Court Judge Devon Lomayesva delayed consideration after an attorney for the city of Carlsbad, north of San Diego, said Pattendorf was under criminal investigation. The judge decided it was in his Pattendorf's interest to delay the hearing because he is under investigation and did not have an attorney.