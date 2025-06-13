California Legislature to back proposal to freeze health care access for some immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers will vote Friday on a budget proposal to freeze enrollment in a state-funded health care program for immigrants without legal status to help close a $12 billion deficit.
Their plan is a scaled-back version of a proposal Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced in May. California, with the largest state budget in the country, is facing a deficit for the third year in a row. This year's budget shortfall has forced Democratic leaders to start cutting back on several liberal policy priorities, including to the landmark health care expansion for low-income adult immigrants without legal status.
The vote comes as tensions escalate in Los Angeles over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown across Southern California. As protesters took to the streets and, at times, clashed with law enforcement in dayslong demonstrations, Trump said protests had turned violent and activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders. The demonstrations have largely been peaceful. California has sued the federal government to stop the deployment.
The decision to freeze Medicaid enrollment highlights Democratic state leaders' struggle to protect progressive priorities against budget challenges. Illinois and Minnesota, also led by Democratic governors, are on track to end health care access to low-income adults without legal status after facing budget shortfalls.
It is not the state's final spending plan. Newsom and legislative leaders are still negotiating solutions before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. Lawmakers must pass a balanced budget by Sunday or else they would forfeit their salaries. Democratic state leaders are also bracing for potential federal cuts to health care programs and other broad economic uncertainty such as federal tariff policies that could force them to make even deeper cuts.
Republican lawmakers say the Legislature's budget doesn't do enough to rein in costs ahead of future deficits.
''We have a structural deficit of ongoing programs continuing to increase at a greater rate than revenues are increasing,'' state Sen. Roger Niello said. ''So far, there's nothing seen to reverse that.''
Freezing access and adding premiums