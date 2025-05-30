Nation

California lawmaker won't be charged after citation for suspicion of impaired driving

A California state lawmaker who was cited by police on suspicion of driving under the influence did not have drugs or alcohol in her system and will not face any charges, the Sacramento district attorney said Friday.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 8:19PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California state lawmaker who was cited by police on suspicion of driving under the influence did not have drugs or alcohol in her system and will not face any charges, the Sacramento district attorney said Friday.

State Sen. Sebrina Cervantes was cited by Sacramento police earlier this month for impaired driving. She was involved in a vehicle crash and was taken by a private party to a hospital for minor injuries where officers observed ''objective signs of intoxication,'' a police spokesperson said previously. The lawmaker also declined to perform sobriety tests, police said.

''The toxicology results were negative for any measurable amount of alcohol or drugs.'' District Attorney Thien Ho's office said in a statement. ''We have reviewed all the submitted evidence, including police reports, witness statements, and laboratory results. Based on our ethical duty and the burden of proof in a criminal trial, the Sacramento County DA's Office declines to file any charges in this case.''

Cervantes denied any wrongdoing and released lab results from the hospital showing she did not have alcohol or drugs in her system. Her office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A Sacramento police spokesperson said officers follow ''established protocols'' when issuing the citation and deferred questions about the district attorney's decision to the district attorney's office.

Cervantes, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate last year to represent part of the Inland Empire in southern California after years serving in the Assembly. She previously chaired the Latino Legislative Caucus.

The citation follows other incidents in recent years in which Democratic state lawmakers in California have been suspected of driving drunk by local authorities. U.S. Rep. Dave Min, who was a state senator at the time, and then-Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo were arrested in separate incidents in 2023 for driving under the influence. Both apologized after their arrests.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Elon Musk praised for ‘colossal change' during Oval Office sendoff

President Donald Trumphosted an Oval Office news conference alongside billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency architect Elon Musk. The world's richest man is leaving his job having accomplished far less than he set out to do, although his tumultuous tenure will likely leave a lasting mark on the federal government.

Nation

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

card image

Nation

Career pathways in the US dim for international students as Trump cracks down on visas