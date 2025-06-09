California labor leader charged with impeding officer during immigration crackdown

LOS ANGELES — A California union leader has been charged with conspiring to impede an officer during a demonstration over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, authorities said on Monday.
David Huerta, 58, is currently being held in federal custody in downtown Los Angeles and expected to appear in court later on Monday for a bond hearing, federal prosecutors said.
Huerta is president of Service Employees International Union California, which represents thousands of janitors, security officers and other workers in the state.
The SEIU was holding a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to show support for Huerta and stand up for his right to observe and document law enforcement activity. Demonstrations were also planned in at least a dozen cities from Boston to Denver.
The union has been a strong Democratic supporter, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and California's two Democratic senators wrote a letter to federal officials demanding answers regarding Huerta's arrest.
''It is deeply troubling that a U.S. citizen, union leader, and upstanding member of the Los Angeles community continues to be detained by the federal government for exercising his rights to observe immigration enforcement,'' the senators wrote.
Protests broke out last week in response to reports of immigration raids in the nation's second-largest city. Since then, tensions have escalated with thousands of protesters taking to the streets after Trump took the extraordinary move of deploying the National Guard. Demonstrators blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire downtown as law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to control the crowd.
Huerta was arrested Friday when law enforcement officers were executing a federal search warrant at a Los Angeles business under investigation for allegedly hiring illegal immigrants and falsifying employment papers, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, wrote in a court filing.