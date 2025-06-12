California insurance regulator launches investigation into State Farm over claims from LA fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's top insurance regulator on Thursday launched an investigation into State Farm over the company's handling of claims from the January Los Angeles-area wildfires.
The investigation comes after survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires said that the state's largest home insurer was delaying and mishandling claims regarding damage to their homes and possible contamination from smoke.
The blazes destroyed thousands of buildings around Los Angeles, killed 30 people and displaced thousands of others. They were estimated to be among the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said the investigation will review whether the company complied with state consumer protection and claim-handling laws.
''Californians deserve fair and comprehensive treatment from their insurance companies," the Democrat said in a statement. "No one should be left in uncertainty, forced to fight for what they are owed, or face endless delays that often lead consumers to give up.''
State Farm, which has about 1 million home insurance customers in California, said it will cooperate with the state's review. The insurer has received roughly 13,000 claims related to the fires and has paid out about $4 billion to customers, the company said.
''We're here to help our customers recover and we empathize with those who are rebuilding their lives,'' State Farm said in a statement. ''Our focus continues to be on supporting our customers in their recovery from the largest fire event we have ever experienced.''
Survivors of the Eaton fire in Altadena have raised concerns about possible lead, asbestos and heavy metal contamination in their homes because of smoke.