California governor vetoes bill to make immigrants without legal status eligible for home loans

''The veto doesn't change the fact that many people – including undocumented immigrants ­ – dream of owning a home so that generational wealth can be passed to their children,'' he said in a statement. ''They are people who are responsible, work hard, and pay their ample share of taxes. They will keep striving to achieve their dreams, and their contributions have strengthened our State's economy, helping to build it into the fifth-largest economy in the world.''