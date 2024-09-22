SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California governor signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores.
California governor signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores
California governor signs law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 8:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets
The Chicago White Sox have tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets.