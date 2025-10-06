Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from sending National Guard troops to Oregon

A federal judge late Sunday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying any National Guard units to Oregon at all, after a legal whirlwind that began hours earlier when the president mobilized California troops for Portland after the same judge blocked him from using Oregon’s National Guard the day before.
During a hastily called evening telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut granted a temporary restraining order sought by California and Oregon.
Immergut, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in his first term, seemed incredulous that the president moved to send National Guard troops to Oregon from neighboring California and then from Texas on Sunday, just hours after she had ruled the first time.
‘’How could bringing in federalized National Guard from California not be in direct contravention to the temporary restraining order I issued yesterday?’’ she questioned the federal government’s attorney, cutting him off.
‘’Aren’t defendants simply circumventing my order?’’ she said later. ‘’Why is this appropriate?’’
The White House did not immediately comment on the judge’s decision.
Trump focuses on Oregon after Portland protests
Oregon is fighting to prevent federalized National Guard troops from coming to Oregon’s largest city to address ongoing protests at an immigration processing facility there.