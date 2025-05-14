California governor proposes pausing expansion of health care to low-income immigrants

Starting in 2027, adults with ‘‘unsatisfactory immigration status’’ on Medi-Cal, including those without legal status and those who have legal status but aren’t eligible for federally funded Medicaid, will also have to pay a $100 monthly premium. The governor’s office said that is in line with the average cost paid by those who are on subsidized heath plans through California’s own marketplace. There’s no premium for most people currently on Medi-Cal.