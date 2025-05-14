Wires

California Gov. Newsom wants to pause enrollment of more immigrants without legal status in state-funded health program

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 1:01PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Newsom wants to pause enrollment of more immigrants without legal status in state-funded health program.

