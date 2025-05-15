California Gov. Gavin Newsom tries to rebrand himself ahead of a potential presidential run

NEW YORK — Gavin Newsom hosts President Donald Trump's allies on his podcast. He's pushing city officials to crack down on homeless encampments. And this week, he proposed limiting health care coverage for immigrants in the country illegally.
Make no mistake: California's Democratic governor is appealing to the political center and trying to shed his national reputation as a San Francisco liberal as he contemplates his next career move.
With the earliest phase of the 2028 presidential election season already underway, the term-limited Newsom has become increasingly willing to break from some of the policies that have defined his brand and his deeply Democratic state. His moves could attract Democratic voters fearful that their next nominee might appear too liberal, but also threaten to alienate key parts of the party's diverse coalition.
On Wednesday, Newsom was asked if he was moving to the center in anticipation of a presidential run.
''I've been, always, a hardheaded pragmatist,'' the 57-year-old told reporters, pointing to his time as San Francisco mayor, when he expanded the city's police department and backed an ordinance cracking down on panhandling.
He explained that his evolving policy platform was driven by a need to be fiscally responsible.
Already, some Democrats who will be influential in the next primary are skeptical.
''He's trying to moderate some. Good for him for trying,'' said Boyd Brown, a veteran Democratic operative in South Carolina. ''But I think the die's been cast on Gavin Newsom's political positions.''