California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a law aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking

The new legislation was inspired by findings from the state's Division of Petroleum Market Oversight that showed that gas price spikes are largely caused by increases in global crude oil prices and unplanned refinery outages. The law gives energy regulators the authority to require that refineries keep a certain amount of fuel on hand. The goal is to try to keep prices from increasing suddenly when refineries go offline for maintenance. Proponents say it would save Californians billions of dollars at the pump.