SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls special session to protect liberal policies from Trump presidency.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls special session to protect liberal policies from Trump presidency
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls special session to protect liberal policies from Trump presidency.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 5:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District.