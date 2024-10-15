Nation

California college shooting that left employee critical was 'workplace violence,' officials say

Southern California's Santa Monica College is closed Tuesday as police investigate a campus shooting that wounded an employee in what officials said was a ''workplace violence incident.'' No arrests have been made.

October 15, 2024 at 5:24PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Southern California's Santa Monica College is closed Tuesday as police investigate a campus shooting that wounded an employee in what officials said was a ''workplace violence incident.'' No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Monday at the school's Center for Media and Design on a satellite campus that's also home to the public radio station KCRW, the community college said in a statement.

The victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition, the college statement said. The shooter remains at large.

''This was a workplace violence incident, not a random act,'' the statement said. ''The College is fully cooperating with authorities, and all Santa Monica College campuses will be closed on Tuesday to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community.''

The Santa Monica Police Department, which is leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking additional details.

The school, with a series of satellite campuses in the beachside city, enrolls about 30,000 full- and part-time students.

