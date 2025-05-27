California changes competition rules for track and field final amid controversy over trans athlete

''Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section's automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,'' the group said in a statement. ''The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes.''