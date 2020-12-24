LOS ANGELES — California has become the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.
A tally by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday morning showed the nation's most populous state has a total of 2,010,157 infections. There have been more than 23,000 deaths.
The grim milestone comes as the COVID-19 crisis that health officials say stems from Thanksgiving gatherings strains California's medical system. More than 18,000 people are hospitalized and many of the state's intensive care units are filled.
