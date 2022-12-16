SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California air regulators approve roadmap to dramatically slash fossil fuel demand, reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune