Three bouts featuring two former world champions and a rising prospect will be featured in a Premier Boxing Champions event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Armory.
Caleb Truax will take on Burley Brooks in a 10-round light heavyweight clash, while Jerwin Ancajas will meet Wilner Soto in an eight-round super bantamweight match and prospect Mickel Spencer will face Lyle McFarlane in a four-round bout.
Truax, an Osseo native, and Ancajas are former world champions. Spencer is a super lightweight prospect.
Madison Hicks of Chaska Town Course defeated Hannah Boraas of Alexandria Golf Club 1-up to win the MGA women's match play championship in St. Cloud.
Sports
Tiffany Hayes scores 21 points as the Sun rolled past the Lynx 89-68
Tiffany Hayes hit a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Dijonai Carrington added 17 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-68 on Thursday night.
Sports
Live updates | NBA draft has Villanova's Cam Whitmore fall to Houston at No. 20
Follow along with the developments from Thursday's NBA draft at Barclays Center:
Sports
None and done: Four of the top five NBA draft picks didn't play for US colleges
For the first time since 2001, four of the top five picks in the NBA draft did not play college basketball in the United States.
Twins
Homers of 466 and 465 feet no big whoop for Buxton
Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton wasn't overly excited about hitting two of the three longest homers of his career.
Sports
Mariners hammer Germán as Woo gets his 1st win in a 10-2 rout of the Yankees
Teoscar Hernández hit one of Seattle's four early homers and the Mariners teed off against a suddenly inept Domingo Germán in blowing out the sloppy New York Yankees 10-2 on Thursday night to prevent a three-game sweep.