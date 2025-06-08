Caleb Durbin hits a walk-off homer to give the Brewers 4-3 victory over the Padres

MILWAUKEE — Caleb Durbin hit a walk-off homer leading off the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded after squandering a late lead to beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Saturday night.
After a two-run, two-out double by Luis Arraez tied it in the top of the ninth, Durbin ended it by sending the first pitch from David Morgan (0-1) over the wall in left-center field. It was the rookie third baseman's second career homer — and first since April 21.
Milwaukee's Trevor Megill (1-2) picked up the victory after blowing a save opportunity in the ninth.
Elias Díaz hit a one-out single, Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk and both runners advanced on a double steal. Arraez tied it by connecting on a 3-2 pitch and hitting a double into the left-field corner.
Milwaukee had taken the lead with two runs in the eighth. Rhys Hoskins' bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home Christian Yelich, then Isaac Collins singled home William Contreras.
The Brewers tied it at 1 in the seventh when Jake Bauers' sacrifice fly brought home Collins with an unearned run.
San Diego opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Jackson Merrill hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a Jose Iglesias walk and came home on a two-out single to left from Elias Díaz.
Padres starter Stephen Kolek pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings. Milwaukee's José Quintana allowed one run in five innings.