Cale Makar trying to get back on scoring track as Avalanche face elimination in Game 6 against Stars

Ottawa has won two straight. This marks the third straight postseason where a team has forced a Game 6 after falling behind 3-0 in their series. Edmonton came back on Florida in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final before losing in Game 7, while Carolina rallied in round two last season against the New York Rangers before falling in six games. In 2023, Dallas was down 3-0 to Vegas in the conference finals before winning two straight and then bowing out.