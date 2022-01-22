NEW YORK — Myles Cale had a season-high 21 points as No. 20 Seton Hall got past St. John's 66-60 on Saturday.

Alexis Yetna had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-5, 3-4 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 10 points and eight assists. Tyrese Samuel had 10 rebounds. Ike Obiagu had nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Seton Hall had season highs of 62 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Aaron Wheeler had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Red Storm (10-7, 2-4). Posh Alexander added 10 points. Joel Soriano had 14 rebounds.

