NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $22.47 to $237.43.
Exxon Mobil is reportedly considering buying the oil and gas company.
Levi Strauss & Co., down 11 cents to $13.10.
The jeans maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, but trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.
CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), down 16 cents to 29 cents.
The wireless communications company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.30 to $36.67.
The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.
Tesla Inc., up 48 cents to $260.53.
The electric vehicle maker reportedly cut prices for some of its models.
NuScale Power Corp., up $1.07 to $5.75.
The nuclear power company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.
Blackbaud Inc., up 74 cents to $69.92.
The fundraising software company agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a 2020 data breach.
Newmont Corp., up $1.45 to $37.80.
The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.