Cal Raleigh ties Ken Griffey Jr.'s Mariners record for home runs before All-Star break with 35

SEATTLE — On the spot, Cal Raleigh compiled a laundry list of players he would consider for a Mount Rushmore of Seattle Mariners following their 6-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday.
Ichiro was one of the first names off the board, followed by the likes of stud starting pitchers Felix Hernandez and Randy Johnson. When identifying who is the face of the Mariners, though, Raleigh immediately landed on Ken Griffey Jr., who he tied for the franchise record for home runs before the All-Star break with 35 with a pair of blasts.
''To be mentioned with that name, somebody that's just iconic, a legend, first ballot Hall of Famer, I'm just blessed,'' Raleigh said. ''Trying to do the right thing and trying to keep it rolling. If I can try to be like that guy, it's a good guy to look up to.''
From Raleigh's perspective, Griffey would have ''smashed'' the major league home run record rather than come up 132 short of Barry Bonds if not for injuries. Thankfully for Raleigh's sake, that admiration hasn't been reserved for the public eye.
Whenever Griffey finds himself back in Seattle, which was the case when FIFA Club World Cup games were taking place at Lumen Field, Raleigh has enjoyed his chats with ''The Kid.''
''It's always fun to have him around the clubhouse to just talk to him a little bit and figure out how he went about his business,'' Raleigh said. ''So, I've talked to him on the phone once or twice as well. So, he's a good one. He's one of the best of all-time. It's hard to beat talking to somebody like that.''
It's also hard to find many comparable runs to what Raleigh — who will participate in the Home Run Derby — is in the midst of, and what Griffey accomplished ahead of the 1998 All-Star break. Manager Dan Wilson, who was a teammate of Griffey's in 1998, is among the few folks who can truly put Raleigh's fast start to 2025 in perspective.
''It's remarkable. It feels like he hits a home run every game, that's what it feels like,'' Wilson said. ''And I can remember feeling it as a player, that (Griffey) just felt like he hit a home run every day. Again, that's the consistency that (Raleigh) has shown. It hasn't been a streak where he has hit a bunch of home runs in a short amount of time. It's been kind of 10 per month.''