Cal Raleigh successful on first All-Star robot umpire challenge, a day after winning Home Run Derby

ATLANTA — Cal Raleigh was just as successful with the first robot umpire All-Star challenge as he was in the Home Run Derby.
Seattle's catcher signaled for an appeal to the Automated Ball-Strike System in the first inning Tuesday, getting a strikeout for Detroit's Tarik Subal on San Diego's Manny Machado.
''You take ‘em any way you can get 'em, boys,'' Skubal said on the mound.
Skubal had given up Ketel Marte's two-run double and retired the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman on a groundout for his first out when he got ahead of Machado 0-2 in the count. Skubal threw a 89.5 mph changeup, and plate umpire Dan Iassogna yelled" ''Ball down!''
Raleigh tapped his helmet just before Skubal tipped his cap, triggering a review by the computer umpire that was tested in spring training this year and could be adopted for regular-season use in 2026.
''I think it's a strike,'' Raleigh said to Skubal in a conversation captured because they were wearing microphones for the Fox broadcast.
An animation of the computer analysis was shown on the Truist Park scoreboard and the broadcast. NL manager Dave Roberts laughed in the dugout after the challenge.
Skubal doesn't intend to use challenges during regular-season games if the ABS is put in place. He says he'll rely on his catchers.