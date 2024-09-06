Cal Raleigh homers and hits sacrifice fly as Mariners beat Athletics 6-4

Raleigh, who also hit a two-run, first-inning homer on Monday in the series opener, is up to 29 home runs, moving him one away from his career-best total of 30 accomplished last year. Raleigh would become the 12th catcher in major league history with multiple 30-homer seasons, and his 87 RBIs are most in franchise history by a catcher over one season ahead of manager Dan Wilson's 83 in 1996.