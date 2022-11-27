RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Hunter Goodrick scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Central Michigan 77-61 on Saturday night.
Goodrick had 11 rebounds for the Lancers (4-3). Tre Armstrong scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance). Riley Battin was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
The Chippewas (2-4) were led by Brian Taylor, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela added 16 points and six assists for Central Michigan. In addition, Miroslave Stafl had six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now
Welcome to Jim Harbaugh's previous life, Ryan Day.
Sports
Mackenzie Holmes' 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis
Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds to lead No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis on Saturday night.
Sports
Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105
Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night.
Sports
UNLV claims cannon, holds off Nevada late for 27-22 win
Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV's 27-22 win over rival Nevada on Saturday to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game.
Sports
No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win
Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night.