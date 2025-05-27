Caitlin Clark to miss at least two weeks with left quad strain as Fever sitting at .500 in standings

New York led the way as the No. 1 team in the power poll this week. Minnesota was right behind in second. The national voting panel chose Seattle third as the Storm moved up five places this week. Phoenix was fourth. Indiana, Las Vegas and Atlanta were the next three. Buoyed by a few wins, Golden State equaled Seattle's jump, going up five spots to eighth. Los Angeles, Washington and Dallas were next. Chicago and Connecticut rounded out the poll.