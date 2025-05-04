Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in Fever's preseason game against Brazil despite leg injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark made the shot everyone came to see.
Clark stopped late in the third quarter of Sunday's WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team and launched a 3-pointer near the ''22'' logo on Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena court. It was the spot where she hit the shot in her senior season in 2024 that made her the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball, and of course it went in.
This shot, with 25 seconds left in the third quarter, capped Clark's return to the arena where she broke records on her way to becoming the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader.
''I was like, ‘Ah, why not?''' Clark said, smiling. Had to give the fans a little something.''
Clark, starting her second season with the Fever, scored 16 points in Indiana's 108-44 win.
Clark's day was bookended by shots that were reminiscent of her career with Iowa's women's basketball team — her first 3-pointer came from the tip of the beak on Iowa's ''Tigerhawk'' logo at midcourt 34 seconds into the game.
And after both shots went in, the crowd response sounded just like all the shots she made in front of sellout crowds as she led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game in her final two seasons.
''It's amazing to see how many people love her,'' Fever forward Makayla Timpson said.