Caitlin Clark is still having an impact on WNBA All-Star Game even though she won't play

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark bounced a ball, joined a team huddle and gave one of her All-Star teammate's shots a playful thumbs down before gingerly lobbing her own half-court heave Friday.
It may be the most demanding action anyone sees from Clark this weekend.
Indianapolis' big midseason weekend wasn't supposed to play out this way, with Clark patrolling the sidelines instead of impressing her home fans with more nifty passes or trademark logo 3-pointers.
But as she sits this one out because of yet another injury, Clark remains the center of attention. From the 30-story, larger-than-life image covering Indianapolis' JW Marriott Hotel to the wraps around the city's maze of skywalks, last season's Rookie of the Year seems every bit as in demand — maybe even more — as All-Star teammates with the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, or anyone else in town.
''Oh, yeah. I am going to be there,'' Clark told ''Good Morning America'' on Friday, referring to Saturday night's game. ''I am going to be there, active on the sideline. I'm going to cheer these two on.''
Clark did not speak during Friday's scheduled interviews with reporters.
For a league that has seen ticket sales and television ratings soar since Clark's arrival last season, her absence comes at the worst possible moment.
Indianapolis was selected as the All-Star host last summer, and Clark was set to make her debut in the 3-point contest in her adopted hometown. The contest may have featured the strongest field ever — the last two contest winners, Sabrina Ionescu of New York and Alisha Gray of Atlanta; former NCAA Division I scoring champ Kelsey Plum of Los Angeles and Washington rookie Sonia Citron — if Clark was in it.