Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark a near-unanimous choice as WNBA's Rookie of the Year

''I'm a tough grader. I feel like I had a solid year,'' Clark said after the Fever were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. ''For me, the fun part is like I feel like I'm just scratching the surface and I'm the one that's nit picking every single thing I do. I know I want to help this franchise. ... I know there's a lot of room for me to continue to improve so that's what excites me the most. I feel like I continue to get a lot better.''