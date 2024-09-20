Caitlin Clark heads to first WNBA postseason and Aces look for threepeat as playoffs begin Sunday

A'ja Wilson has been the best player in the league this year, raising her already impressive play to another level. She became the first player in league history to score over 1,000 points in a season and has been dominant on both ends of the court. The Aces started off slowly this season, while Chelsea Gray was out recovering from a foot injury suffered in the WNBA Finals last year. The team has come on strong lately. They've won nine of their last 10 games heading into the playoffs, including a win over Seattle on Tuesday. The Storm added Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in the offseason to add to their competitive edge.